4 hotels to pay $105K over wildfire price-gouging

FILE – In this Sept. 15, 2020, file photo, scorched property stands at an intersection in Blue River, Ore., days after a blaze known as the Holiday Farm Fire swept through the area’s business district. Oregonians are grieving the loss of some of their most treasured natural places after wildfires wiped out campgrounds, hot springs and wooded retreats that have been a touchstone for generations in a state known for its unspoiled beauty. (Andy Nelson/The Register-Guard via AP, Pool, File)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Four Oregon hotels will pay over $105,000 in penalties and reimburse at least 100 customers to settle allegations of price gouging during wildfires last year.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the September fires burned more than 1 million acres and forced thousands of Oregonians from their homes, many of whom fled to hotels.

Some people reported sharply higher hotel prices and Gov. Kate Brown issued a directive to crack down on price gouging.

The hotels paying penalties and reimbursing customers include the Rodeway Inn Willamette River in Corvallis; Capital Inn & Suites in Salem; Le Chateau Inn in Florence; and the Days Inn in Roseburg.