4 hotels to pay $105K over wildfire price-gouging

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Four Oregon hotels will pay over $105,000 in penalties and reimburse at least 100 customers to settle allegations of price gouging during wildfires last year.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the September fires burned more than 1 million acres and forced thousands of Oregonians from their homes, many of whom fled to hotels.
Some people reported sharply higher hotel prices and Gov. Kate Brown issued a directive to crack down on price gouging.
The hotels paying penalties and reimbursing customers include the Rodeway Inn Willamette River in Corvallis; Capital Inn & Suites in Salem; Le Chateau Inn in Florence; and the Days Inn in Roseburg.