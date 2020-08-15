400 firefighters battle Mosier Creek Fire

A map of the Mosier Creek Fire — dark red is burning, light red is evacuation zone, August 14, 2020 (KOIN)

THE DALLES, Ore. (KOIN) — Nearly 400 firefighters continue to battle the Mosier Creek Fire, which has torched nearly 1000 acres of brush, oak and timber after erupting Wednesday.

The fire containment line was strengthened Friday and hazardous trees were cut down while helicopters doused hot spots. Evacuation levels were updated Friday because of the high winds and easterly winds.

The Level 3 “Go” evacuations are adjacent to the previous Level 3 evacuation area and now include 2757 Vensel Road to 3475 Vensel Road plus 1625 to 1631 Behrens Road.

Level 1 “Be Ready” evacuations include 1600 to 3650 Mosier Creek Road, 1755 to 1825 Godberson Road, 655 to 670 Wilson Road, plus Browns Creek Road including all of County Way and Douthit Road.

A total of 565 structures are threatened.

Officials said the fire is about 10% contained and authorities believe the Mosier Creek Fire will be contained around August 31.