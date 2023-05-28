The 7K Fire near Veneta, Oregon in Lane County on Saturday, May 27, 2023. (Credit: Oregon Department of Forestry)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The 7K Fire near Veneta in Lane County has burned an estimated 300 acres since it was first reported early Friday afternoon, according to the Oregon Department of Forestry.

Fire officials say the 7K Fire is burning about 10 miles southwest of Veneta and that firefighters have “made significant progress on the fire line” on Saturday by hand and by dozer equipment, with about 40% of the fire contained as of Sunday morning.

The fire — which is burning on mostly private land with a few acres impacting Bureau of Land Management land, officials say — is burning steep terrain and resulted in a spot fire by Saturday morning.

Both the main fire and the spot fire, which was about 20 acres, had air resources in addition to ground resources, according to ODF.

No evacuations have been ordered as a result of the 7K Fire and no homes or buildings are threatened at this time, ODF said, but Perkins Peninsula County Park is closed to the public.

Officials say temperatures overnight are expected to help slow fire growth and will give another update on Sunday.

