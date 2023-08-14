Nearly 85% of all fires this year are human-caused

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Since all eyes are on the wildfire threat amid the hottest and driest weather seen this year, KOIN 6 News spoke with a meteorologist whose job is predicting wildfires.

Jon Bonk is a meteorologist for the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center, which provides logistical support and intelligence for firefighting efforts in Oregon and Washington.

Their forecasters are most concerned about Monday into Tuesday for the west side of the mountains.

Jon Bonk (KOIN)

“A situation that brings some light easterly flow and locally gusty wind across those fires that are already occurring. That’s primarily been occurring at night. And it’s, a challenging time because you typically do not have aircraft to provide additional support to the firefighters,” Bonk said.

Bonk said he thinks the severe fire conditions west of the Cascades will start to wane Tuesday but increase east of the Cascades with lightning on the way.

The center says nearly 85% of all fires this year are human-caused. More than five times as many fires are man-made compared to lightning and human-caused fires burned nearly 20 times as much land.