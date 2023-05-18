The Oregon State Fire Fighter Joint Apprenticeship Program will last two years

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – In an effort to address the decreasing number of career and volunteer firefighters entering the field, the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office announced Wednesday that it’s investing $3 million to fund apprenticeships.

The Oregon State Fire Fighter Joint Apprenticeship Program will last two years and the initial $3 million investment in the program will be evenly split between Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue and Klamath County Fire District No. 1.

The two agencies were selected because of the increased risk of wildfire near their communities and the demand for more firefighters.

“Through targeted training initiatives, mentorship programs, coaching, and career progression opportunities, we aim to create a dynamic and engaged workforce that is equipped and capable to tackle any challenge the fire service is faced with,” said Greg Davis, chief of Klamath County Fire District No. 1.

The program will provide 4,000 hours of training over two years. Apprentices will learn basic emergency medical technician (EMT) skills, college-level math and writing skills that apply to the job, and on-the-job training.

During the program, the apprentices will also increase staffing at local fire agencies.

The Oregon State Fire Marshal says the goals of the program are to create an accessible pathway into a fire career and increase diversity and inclusion to ensure the Oregon fire service represents the communities it serves.

By stationing apprentices at Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue and Klamath County Fire District No. 1, the Oregon State Fire Marshal hopes there will be additional people on staff to help stop fires before they have a chance to grow and impact communities.

Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue and Klamath County Fire District No. 1 join three other apprenticeship sites that already exist throughout the state: Jackson County Fire District No. 5, Clackamas Fire District, and Eugene Springfield Fire Department.

The amount apprentices are paid is negotiated with the participating employer and the union associated with the fire department. The apprenticeship program includes all benefits associated with being a full-time firefighter.

Apprentices work shifts at their fire district and the apprenticeship program lasts two years for each apprentice.

The funding for the Oregon State Fire Fighter Joint Apprenticeship Program was made available through Senate Bill 762, a wildfire prevention bill former Oregon Gov. Kate Brown signed into law in 2021.