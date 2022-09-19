The Cedar Creek Fire had 0% containment as of Saturday.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After the Cedar Creek Fire expanded to over 110,000 acres over the weekend, fire officials said Monday that the blaze is now 11% contained.

According to Central Oregon Fire, higher humidity and precipitation minimized the Cedar Creek Fire’s growth on Sunday, which allowed firefighters to begin containment — 0% of the fire, which sits 15 miles east of Oakridge, was contained as of Saturday.

Officials say the containment line includes the west side of the fire between FS 24 and Fifth Creek, the stretch from Charlton Lake west to the shore of Waldo Lake, and the north and west shores of Waldo Lake.

Currently, 92 engines, 58 crews, 105 heavy equipment and 12 helicopters are fighting the blaze.

The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency says that an air quality advisory will be in effect in Lane County through Wednesday morning.

An updated map of evacuation areas can be found here.