PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air quality alert for Multnomah County, Central Oregon and the Columbia River Gorge Sunday due to wildfires burning in Canada, Oregon and Eastern Washington.

The National Weather Service’s previous prediction for how wildfire smoke from Canada would move into the region Sunday. (NWS)

Portland’s air quality is currently deemed unhealthy for sensitive groups. The federal agencies responsible for monitoring air quality in the U.S. recommend that people with heart or lung disease, senior citizens and minors take the following precautions in the Portland area:

Choose less strenuous activities (like walking instead of running) so you don’t breathe as hard.

Shorten the amount of time you are active outdoors.

Be active outdoors when air quality is better.

A simulation of expected air quality improvement in the coming days. (NWS)

Air quality is much worse in Hood River, the Dalles and White Salmon, where air quality is considered “very unhealthy.” Airnow.gov recommends that those sensitive to poor air quality remain indoors. Healthy people are also advised to avoid strenuous outdoor activity in these areas.

Portland’s air quality may improve by Monday afternoon. Central Oregon and the Columbia River Gorge aren’t expected to see air quality improvement until Tuesday. These areas include Crook, Deschutes, Douglas, Gilliam, Hood River, Jackson, Jefferson, Josephine, Klamath, eastern Lane, Morrow, Sherman, Umatilla, Wasco and Wheeler counties.