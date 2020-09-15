Among tips to keep your inside air better: Don’t vacuum

Air quality in the hazardous range in the entire region

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland and the entire region continues to experience the worst air quality in the world because of the wildfires. Health officials urge everyone to stay inside as much as possible.

Among the tips to make your inside air better: Don’t vacuum.

That’s right, don’t vacuum. It stirs up particles that are already inside your home. Other tips to keep your inside air better include keeping your windows and doors closed, running an air conditioner or air purifier. If you don’t have an air purifier, you can make one if you have a high quality filter and a box fan.

Also avoid lighting candles, and don’t fry or broil when you’re cooking.

And just because you’re wearing a mask because of COVID-19, those cloth face coverings will not protect you against the smoke. A well-fitted N-95 face mask is the best defense to wear while you’re outside.

An Air Quality Alert remains in effect until noon Thursday, September 17, 2020.

Hazardous air quality continues for most of Oregon/Washington and neighboring states with only a few exceptions and that is the central to south Oregon coast.

KOIN 6 News will have more information later in the day.