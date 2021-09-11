Alder Creek Fire sparks in Scappoose area

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A wildfire in the Scappoose area erupted mid-afternoon Saturday, bringing a coordinated response from multiple jurisdictions and the Oregon Department of Forestry.

The Alder Creek Fire consumed about 30 acres as of 7 p.m. Saturday, about 4 hours after it started within ODF jurisdiction in a forested area near Bunker Hill, the Scappoose Fire District said. No homes are threatened.

Crews from Scappoose, Vernonia and the Columbia River Fire & Rescue responded to the scene, along with ODF. One helicopter from the Washington DNR arrived to begin water drops and another from Redmond was on its way at 7 p.m.

The fire is 15% contained. The cause of the fire is not yet known.