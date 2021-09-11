Alder Creek Fire sparks in Scappoose area

Wildfires

Fire is on ODF land

by: Tim Steele

Posted: / Updated:

The Alder Creek Fire near Scappoose began September 11, 2021 (Scappoose FD)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A wildfire in the Scappoose area erupted mid-afternoon Saturday, bringing a coordinated response from multiple jurisdictions and the Oregon Department of Forestry.

The Alder Creek Fire consumed about 30 acres as of 7 p.m. Saturday, about 4 hours after it started within ODF jurisdiction in a forested area near Bunker Hill, the Scappoose Fire District said. No homes are threatened.

Crews from Scappoose, Vernonia and the Columbia River Fire & Rescue responded to the scene, along with ODF. One helicopter from the Washington DNR arrived to begin water drops and another from Redmond was on its way at 7 p.m.

The fire is 15% contained. The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories