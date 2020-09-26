All evacuation orders for Holiday Farm Fire lifted

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Officials monitoring the Holiday Farm Fire in Lane County announced all evacuation levels have been lifted.
The fire, which began on September 7, was 45% contained as of Saturday morning. To date, it has burned 173,094 acres.
Crews will focus efforts on tree and debris removal along Highway 126 where traffic is being allowed through with a pilot car along a 10-mile stretch between mileposts 28 and 38. The Oregon Department of Transportation said a second–and possibly third–round of tree removal will happen as more trees die from the damage left by the fire. The process could last several months, according to ODOT.
Incident meteorologist Tom Wright said light northwest winds will develop this afternoon and begin to dry out ridgetops throughout the fire area. Warm east winds will return to the area beginning Sunday that will also start a warming trend with temperatures in the low to mid 80’s. Hot, dry and breezy conditions out of the northeast are expected to continue through Wednesday.
The progress in the fire’s containment comes five days after the Holiday Farm Fire’s first casualty was reported. Officials said 59-year-old David Perry was found deceased in a residence near what was Goodpasture Road in Vida on Friday, September 11.
