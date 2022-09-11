One home and one barn were destroyed in the 25-acre Milo McIver State Park Fire in Estacada, September 10, 2022 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — All evacuation levels related to the Milo McIver State Park Fire were lifted at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said.

The 25-acre blaze broke out Friday night and forced hundreds of people to evacuate. One home and one barn were destroyed by the fire, but officials said no one was hurt.

However, one firefighter suffered a medical emergency while battling the blaze and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The park itself remains closed at this time.

How the blaze behaved

“The fire moved very rapidly as a result of the influences of the terrain and the wind with the urban interface environment that a lot of these homes are situated in,” said Scappoose Fire District Chief Jeff Pricher. “It always makes it challenging for firefighters.”

Evacuation levels were updated and reduced at 6:20 p.m. Saturday, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office tweeted.

Pricher said the alerts are critical to keeping both fire crews and the community safe.

“The reason we do that is safety for the people, safety for the firefighters. It gives us the ability to operate in an environment where we’re not competing with the people who are trying to leave,” he told KOIN 6 News.

Officials ordered air support in case the fire jumps the containment, which is possible because of the high winds.