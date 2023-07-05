PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Tunnel 5 fire in Skamania County has continued to spread rapidly over the past few days, burying over 540 acres with only 5% containment.

In a meeting held by area officials in White Salmon, east of the Tunnel 5 fire, residents learned of mitigation efforts by firefighters, the status of the county’s water supply, where the strain on a reservoir issued a boil water notice likely to last through Thursday, and even when some may be able to return to their homes, as officials work to relax some of the Level 3 evacuation orders.

The fire, which broke out on Sunday, has caused hundreds to leave their homes at a moment’s notice. Several locals have even lost their homes to the fire.

“This is just devastating for our county. We are a very small county and we all know each other. To watch this happen to people that I know, I know one person personally that lost their home. I spoke to her today, it just hurts. I’m just doing everything that I can, to stand by their side,” said Skamania County Sheriff Summer Scheyer. “Several people are not even sure if their homes are still there.”

Tony Dao is one of those who had to pack up quickly and go. His family is staying with friends in White Salmon, but as he expressed to officials, the unknown is the worst feeling.

“You just can’t really tell where the fire is. You just see smoke coming from the terrain, and it’s just an unsettling feeling,” he said. “It kind of feels like this slow car accident. You want to just know that everything’s going to be fine.”

The Tunnel 5 Fire growing along the Skamania County hillside.

A view of the Tunnel 5 Fire in Underwood, Washington around 10 p.m., July 3, 2023 (KOIN)

The Tunnel 5 Fire near Underwood, Washington was listed as 5% contained, July 4, 2023 (KOIN)

The Tunnel 5 Fire near Underwood, Washington was listed as 5% contained, July 4, 2023 (KOIN)

Fire retardant is dropped on the Tunnel 5 Fire in Skamania County, July 3, 2023 (Caleb Bell)

The Tunnel 5 Fire burning on the Washington Side of the Columbia River Gorge.

The Tunnel 5 Fire erupted in Skamania County, prompting evacuations in the area, July 2, 2023 (KOIN)

Scheyer says the sheriff’s office is working on a structure map of any homes lost and where and will work on getting that to those impacted.”We always know that we are in a fire danger area and in this particular area, it’s the drier part of our county. With the slope and the high winds, it’s very difficult and when a fire starts, it happens very fast. It’s easy to get lax and when we haven’t had a major fire event for many years, it’s easy to relax and unfortunately, we’ve been devastatingly reminded on Sunday,” she said.