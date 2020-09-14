109 homes destroyed by Archie Creek Fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Although some evacuations have been downgraded in the area, officials say more than 100 homes have been destroyed by the Archie Creek Fire in Douglas County.

As of 11 p.m. Sunday evening, the Archie Creek Fire has grown to 121,379 acres and remains 10% contained. According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, 109 homes have burned down due to the inferno.

“On behalf of Sheriff Hanlin, the Douglas County Board of Commissioners and all Douglas County employees our heartfelt sympathies go out to all those who have been displaced and negatively impacted by this fire,” Sgt. Brad O’Dell said. “I am confident those who have lost their homes will find the support of our communities. Douglas County is a great place to live and work and we are known for rallying around each other in times of need.”

Some evacuations downgraded

Also on Sunday, the DCSO announced a reduction in the Level 3 “Go Now” evacuation orders for parts of Idleyld Park.

As of 12 p.m. on Sunday, residents living east of the Green Bridge in Glide, upriver to the Narrows Wayside (Idleyld Trading Post), are now under a Level 2 “Be Set” evacuation notice. However, no one is allowed past the roadblock at Idleyld Trading Post due to hazardous conditions. Residents living on Lone Rock Road and Terrace Drive have also been downgraded to a Level 2 notice.

Despite the devastation, DCSO says favorable weather conditions Sunday allowed fire crews to make progress. Firefighters were able to hold the containment lines along the western flank of the fire from the South Fork of Calapooya Creek and down to Glide. Over in the Little River area, crews utilized a combination of existing road systems and new dozer lines to check the fires spread while structure protection resources remained in place.

Those that would like to assist the victims of the fire, donations may be dropped off at the Glide Baptist Church or through the Red Cross.