Artists against wildfires: Billboard contest open to Oregonians

Cash prizes and certificates will be awarded to first, second, and third-place winners

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Keep Oregon Green Association is looking for creative minds to, well, help keep Oregon green.

The association is holding its first billboard poster art contest and encourages Oregonians to submit ideas to promote wildfire prevention.

“The purpose of the poster contest is to involve the public in helping reduce the number of carless wildfires we see each year and remind everyone how critical it is to prevent them,” said Kristin Babbs, president of the Keep Oregon Green Association.

Participants are encouraged to begin submitting artwork ideas Tuesday, June 1 and the deadline is 5 p.m. August 9, 2021, which happens to be Smokey Bear’s birthday.

Keep Oregon Green plans to review the submitted artwork in Fall 2021 and will display the entries in an open-air art gallery in 2022. The first-place winner will have their artwork featured on billboards at major intersections, highways, and interstates across Oregon.

There are three separate divisions based on age: grades 1-5, 6-12, and ages 18 and older. Each division will have first, second, and third-place winners. Cash prizes and certificates will be awarded to the first three people who place in each age division. Everyone who enters the contest will receive a certificate of participation.

More information on the contest is available on the Keep Oregon Green website.