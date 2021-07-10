At more than 9K acres, Jack Fire is 10% contained: Officials

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Jack Fire in Douglas County is currently more than 9,000 acres, but is about 10% contained, according to officials.

Fire crews responding to the wildfire continue to build containment lines around the wildfire, which is estimated to be 9,333 acres or roughly 14 1/2 square miles, according to officials.

The containment lines include those along Ragged Ridge and to the east and those between the community of Dry Creek and between the fire, according to authorities. Officials added crews are looking for opportunities to contain the fire’s southern side.

Evacuation levels are still in place. A Level 3 “Go Now” order is in place for all Forest Service campgrounds, including Apple Creek, Horseshoe, Bend and Eagle Rock, along with the Dry Creek community and residences on the Illahee Road.

There are Level 2 “Get Set” evacuations issued for mile markers 38 to 43, which includes the Steamboat Inn and residences on Brindle Bug Road, Steelhead Caddis Road, and homes and businesses between mileposts 51 and 55 on Highway 138E. The inn is currently closed, as is state Highway 138E from Steamboat Creek to milepost 55.

Meanwhile, the Bootleg Fire in Klamath County has grown to nearly 77,000 acres.