ODOT closes I-5 from Medford to Ashland; traffic halted at border

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Department of Transportation has urged southbound drivers on Interstate 5 in the Rogue Valley to exit the freeway until fire conditions improve.

Roughly 20 miles of I-5 in Southern Oregon has also been closed because of spreading wildfires. ODOT shut down the freeway between exits 14 in South Ashland and 35 in Central Point — just north of Medford.

Smoke surrounds I-5 in the Rogue Valley September 8, 2020 (ODOT)

The Jackson County Expo grounds at I-5 Exit 33 Central Point is open as a shelter.

All northbound I-5 traffic headed into Oregon from California has been halted. ODOT said exit 1 has been closed and all drivers are being turned back around.

Additionally, the southbound lanes of the Rogue Valley Highway (OR-99) have been closed at milepost 17, two miles south of Talent.

Both ODOT and the Oregon State Police need the drivers and operators of abandoned semi trucks left on I-5 travel lanes to call dispatch with contact information for when the freeway and highway stretches open back up.

Smoke surrounds I-5 in the Rogue Valley September 8, 2020 (ODOT)

“Operators should call the numbers below to give contact information for dispatch to call back when the re-opening is close,” ODOT said in a release. “Otherwise tows will be called, which will aggravate the closures.”

ODOT Dispatch: 541-858-3103

OSP Dispatch: 541-664-4600 UPDATE