ODOT closes I-5 from Medford to Ashland; traffic halted at border

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Department of Transportation has urged southbound drivers on Interstate 5 in the Rogue Valley to exit the freeway until fire conditions improve.
Roughly 20 miles of I-5 in Southern Oregon has also been closed because of spreading wildfires. ODOT shut down the freeway between exits 14 in South Ashland and 35 in Central Point — just north of Medford.
The Jackson County Expo grounds at I-5 Exit 33 Central Point is open as a shelter.
All northbound I-5 traffic headed into Oregon from California has been halted. ODOT said exit 1 has been closed and all drivers are being turned back around.
Additionally, the southbound lanes of the Rogue Valley Highway (OR-99) have been closed at milepost 17, two miles south of Talent.
Both ODOT and the Oregon State Police need the drivers and operators of abandoned semi trucks left on I-5 travel lanes to call dispatch with contact information for when the freeway and highway stretches open back up.
“Operators should call the numbers below to give contact information for dispatch to call back when the re-opening is close,” ODOT said in a release. “Otherwise tows will be called, which will aggravate the closures.”
ODOT Dispatch: 541-858-3103
OSP Dispatch: 541-664-4600 UPDATE
