Clackamas crews responded to a brush fire in Beavercreek on June 1, 2023. (Courtesy of Clackamas County Fire)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Crews continued work Friday morning on keeping the 30-acre fire burning in Beavercreek contained, officials said.

Level 2 evacuations still remain in effect within a quarter mile of the fire and areas within a half mile are at a Level 1 evacuation.

According to Clackamas Fire District, crews met with the Oregon Department of Forestry on Friday morning to strategize about how to deal with the blaze.

The fire is still 0% contained currently, fire officials said, but crews with heavy equipment have wrapped a fire line about halfway around the fire.

Clackamas Fire said that the dry weather could make dealing with the fire difficult, but there are more crews and equipment on the way, including hand crews from South Fork, tree fallers, brush rigs, water tenders and a helicopter if needed.

