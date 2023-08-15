A plume of smoke from the Bedrock Fire on Aug. 12, 2023 (Inciweb)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Bedrock Fire burning in the Willamette National Forest grew 3,000 acres Monday night into Tuesday and although crews are working to build control lines, containment remains at 20%.

The United States Forest Services reported Tuesday morning that the Bedrock Fire grew to 25,780 acres overnight. According to fire officials, heavy smoke cooled temperatures in the area but prevented support helicopters from flying safely.

Work began Monday to protect homes in Big Falls Creek as crews continue to build dozer lines around the structures and set up fire hoses and sprinklers. All evacuations remain in place.

A red flag warning in the area lasts until 11 p.m. Tuesday.