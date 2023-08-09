PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Bedrock Fire continues to grow as firefighters also work to contain the Salmon Fire in the Willamette National Forest.

As of Wednesday, officials said the Bedrock Fire spans 14,264 acres and is 5% contained, with 809 personnel battling the blaze — located on National Forest Service Road 18, Fall Creek Lake, Lowell and Vida.

Firefighters started tactical firing operations on the north end of the fire near Pernot Mountain to strengthen control lines on Tuesday, according to the United States Forest Service. Additionally, helicopters from the Bedrock, Salmon, Lookout and Wiley fires conducted water bucket drops to cool the fires.

On July 26, the Willamette National Forest issued a forest closure order in the area and extended the closure to the south and east on July 29. Officials said all lands, roads, trails and other recreation sites in the area are closed to the public.

The estimated containment date is set for Oct. 1, according to InciWeb. The cause of the Bedrock Fire — which started July 22 — remains under investigation.

The Forest Service said crews are also battling the Salmon Fire, which is burning at 102 acres — on NFD Road 24 and NFD Road 209 near Oakridge — and is 0% contained.

Officials said firefighters made good progress on Tuesday and will work on mop-up efforts on Wednesday. The fire sparked on Aug. 6 and the cause is under investigation, according to the Forest Service.

The Lane County Sheriff’s Office issued a Level 1 “Be Ready” evacuation notice on Monday for areas north and east of Oakridge due to the Salmon Fire.

Officials said smoke from the Bedrock, Salmon, Lookout and Wiley fires will continue to affect air quality – with unhealthy air conditions in Oakridge and east along Highway 58 until the mid-afternoon.

Over Tuesday night, a weak cold front passed to the north of the Bedrock Fire and brought clouds and lower temperatures. Winds will remain between 3-8 miles per hour with afternoon guests up to 15 miles per hour, officials said.