Smoke from the Bedrock Fire burning east of Eugene, Ore. on the morning of July 27, 2023 (courtesy Inciweb)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Bedrock Fire, burning east of Eugene in the Willamette National Forest, continues to grow as fire crews announce progress on containing the blaze.

The fire started July 22 near the Bedrock Campground in the Middle Fork Ranger District and has grown to 11,182 acres as of Wednesday, August 2, according to InciWeb. That’s up from Tuesday’s estimate of 10,659 acres.

On Tuesday, crews said the fire spread into burn scars from previous blazes. They said the fire is 5% contained and has 10 air assets assigned with a total of 745 personnel battling the flames.

Officials announced fire crews have made progress establishing lines around the fire and said hand crews and engines are mopping up hot spots along the 1821 and 217 roads to maintain secure lines.

The Bedrock Fire is burning on rugged forest land with unusually dry fuels, steep slopes and gusty winds, according to the Forest Service.

The estimated containment date is set for October 1.

Warmer and drier weather is expected Wednesday with high temperatures anticipated to reach the low to mid-80s with minimum relative humidity dropping below 30%.

On July 26, the Willamette National Forest issued a forest closure order in the area and extended the closure to the south and east on July 29. Officials said all lands, roads, trails and other recreation sites in the area are closed to the public.

Smoke will continue to spread in central Oregon, leading to “unhealthy” air quality, officials said, adding that smoke from the Flat Fire and other fires are also impacting the area.

An air quality advisory has been extended for southern Deschutes, northern Klamath and northern Lake counties until the fire is less active, the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality announced. Officials expect intermittent smoke to be heavy at times, especially near La Pine and Oakridge.