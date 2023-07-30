Smoke from the Bedrock Fire burning east of Eugene, Ore. on the morning of July 27, 2023 (courtesy Inciweb)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Bedrock Fire burning east of Eugene in the Willamette National Forest is now 9,568 acres in size and 3% contained, officials say.

The team of firefighters managing the fire stated on July 30 that crews made recent progress in containing the fire.

“Fire personnel are making progress on constructing fire lines in critical areas,” the fire management team said. “On the southwest edge of the fire, [a] line has been completed from Big Fall Creek Road south for more than three miles. Hand crews and heavy equipment continue to work on fire lines along the fire perimeter further to the southeast.”

On the fire’s northern border firefighters are still working to build a fire line to stop the fire’s spread. More than 630 firefighters are actively battling the blaze.

The forest closures surrounding the Bedrock Fire. (Graphics provided by the U.S. Forest Service)

The latest map of the Bedrock Fire east of Eugene in the Willamette National Forest.

The forest closure order issued for the Willamette National Forest was expanded on Saturday for the areas surrounding the Bedrock Fire. All lands, roads, trails and other recreation areas in this zone remain closed to the public.

Wildfire smoke is expected to cause moderate air quality along Highway 97 from Redmond to La Pine and within the McKenzie Road corridor between Blue River and Sisters on Sunday. Regional air quality will see a brief improvement Sunday afternoon, fire officials say. The air quality is forecast to worsen again by Sunday evening as more smoke fills the area.