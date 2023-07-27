Smoke from the Bedrock Fire burning east of Eugene, Ore. on the morning of July 27, 2023 (courtesy Inciweb)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The growing Bedrock Fire in Lane County spurred Willamette National Forest officials to issue a forest closure to the public as crews battle the blaze that has grown to 7,156 acres as of Thursday morning.

The fire slowly progressed on Wednesday due to smoke inversion, officials said, with smoke lifting and the fire spreading mostly in the northeast and southwest flanks. According to Inciweb, “unusually dry fields, steep slopes, and gusty winds contributed to rapid fire growth.”

The fire is 0% contained.

“The mixed ownership of private and federal lands, coupled with old fire scars, provides a checkerboard mosaic of fuel types,” Inciweb said.

Under the Willamette National Forest closure, all land, roads, trails and other recreation sites in the area are closed to the public as of Wednesday, officials said.

According to a media release, there are eight air assets and almost 300 personnel fighting the fire. Crews are developing fire lines along the ridges from Little Cowhorn Mountain to Symbol Rock.

Authorities say people living near the fire be prepared in the event of an evacuation, including Level 1 “Be Ready,” Level 2 “Be Set,” and Level 3 “Go Now” orders. Smoke from the fire is also spreading to central Oregon, prompting “unhealthy” and possibly “hazardous” conditions, officials said.

The cause of the fire — which started July 22 near Bedrock Campground — is under investigation.

Officials estimate the fire will be contained by October 1.