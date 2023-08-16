Night crews working to contain the Bedrock Fire on Aug. 6, 2023 (Inciweb)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Thanks to the effort of fire crews and slightly less dangerous weather, growth of Lane County’s Bedrock Fire slowed significantly Tuesday night and into Wednesday.

Fire officials shared Wednesday that crews have continued to hold containment lines along the northern, eastern, and southern edges of the fire, while firefighters are also setting up preparations to defend homes in Big Fall Creek.

As of Wednesday morning, the fire is 26,154 acres and 20% contained. Several neighborhoods remain under evacuation orders.

A new shelter for large animals is also being set up for large animals at the Lane County Fairgrounds in Eugene.