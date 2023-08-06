Smoke seen rising from the Bedrock Fire on July 25, 2023. (Inciweb)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Bedrock Fire burning in the Willamette National Forest grew another 700 acres over Saturday night to a total of 12,978 acres, fire officials said.

As of Sunday evening, the fire remains 5% contained, crews said. Over the last two days, storm cells brought a quarter inch of rain, however heavy fuels such as logs, stumps and standing dead trees are still drier than normal. Lightning from the storm started another fire, however officials said firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze.

On the east side of the fire, crews continued to hold the fire along road systems with help from air crews dropping water to slow the fire’s progress.

Temperatures are expected to be moderate before warming later in the week, officials said — noting smoke from the fire will continue to spread into central Oregon.

On July 26, the Willamette National Forest issued a forest closure order in the area and extended the closure to the south and east on July 29. Officials said all lands, roads, trails and other recreation sites in the area are closed to the public.

According to InciWeb, there are 10 air crews and 772 personnel battling the fire.

The cause of the Bedrock Fire — which started July 22 near the Bedrock Campground on the Middle Fork Ranger District — is under investigation.

The estimated containment date is set for October 1.