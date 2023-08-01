Smoke seen rising from the Bedrock Fire on July 25, 2023. (Inciweb)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — East of Eugene in the Willamette National Forest, the Bedrock Fire continues to grow while crews are still hard at work establishing containment.

The fire, which began on July 22, grew to 10,659 acres and fire officials said it has spread into burn scars from previous fires. However, they state that isn’t necessarily the worst thing.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, fuel in burn scars is limited due to the damage caused by previous fires, and the grasses that grow in the scars only carry low-intensity fire which makes it easier to suppress.

Currently, the fire is listed as 3% contained although officials said they are making progress in building and reinforcing fire lines around the perimeter.

Temperatures in the area are expected to remain consistent, meaning warm without much humidity and officials said there is still no rain expected.