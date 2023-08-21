A plume of smoke from the Bedrock Fire on Aug. 12, 2023 (Inciweb)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Firefighters have made progress battling the Bedrock Fire in the Willamette National Forest — reaching 35% containment as of Monday, according to the Forest Service.

The fire started July 22 and now sits at 30,486 acres, officials said.

Level 2 and 3 evacuations remain in place with an evacuation center at Lowell High School for evacuees from the Bedrock and Lookout Fires. Officials also set up a large animal shelter at the Lane County fairgrounds in Eugene.

As the fire burns in rugged forestland, the Forest Service reports that a combination of higher humidity and clouds shading smoke should limit fire behavior — giving crews more time to secure the northwest perimeter of the fire near Little Fall Creek, which is the most active part of the fire.

“No direct impacts to the Bedrock Fire are expected as the remnants of Hurricane Hilary passes to the east and southeast of the area,” the Forest Service added.

Structure protection crews are continuing to work in the Big Fall Creek community to respond to any threats, officials said.

“Our goal remains to keep the size of the fire as small as possible and to continue to protect nearby private lands and structures,” said Incident Commander Jason Loomis.

The Forest Service warns that smoke from Canada, Washington, California and Willamette National Forest fires will continue to create poor to hazardous air quality – worsening at night as it settles into drainages.

Crews said firefighting helicopters cannot fly until the smoke clears and are using drones to help strengthen lines.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.