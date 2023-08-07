PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Bedrock Fire burning in the Willamette National Forest surpassed 13,000 acres on Monday as additional crews work to battle the blaze, according to the Oregon Department of Forestry.

On Monday afternoon, officials said crews performed burnout operations in the north flank near Pernot Mountain by clearing brush and other fuels in order to hold the fire in place. As of Monday, the Forest Service says the fire is 5% contained with 836 personnel assigned to the fire.

On the southern flank, firefighters are continuing to establish control lines and mop-up hotspots, the Forest Service said. Additionally, several green trees fell near control lines on the southwest side of the fire; however, crews were able to quickly remove them and are patrolling the area for more fallen trees, officials said.

According to the Department of Forestry, Northwest Team 12 is helping the Willamette National Forest with a new fire start, the Salmon Fire, near Oakridge. The Salmon Fire was discovered Sunday, Aug. 6, and is estimated to be between 50 to 75 acres, officials said.

The Forest Service said smoke has settled over the area and that air quality remains in the moderate or better range and is expected to improve Monday.

Cloud coverage is also expected to increase later Monday, officials said, which will help moderate the fire’s behavior. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 82 degrees in lower elevations.

On July 26, the Willamette National Forest issued a forest closure order in the area and extended the closure to the south and east on July 29. Officials said all lands, roads, trails and other recreation sites in the area are closed to the public.

The estimated containment date is set for Oct. 1, according to InciWeb.

The cause of the Bedrock Fire — which started July 22 near the Bedrock Campground on the Middle Fork Ranger District — is under investigation.