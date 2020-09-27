Belushi on wildfires: Devastation ‘changed the community’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One of the many people affected by the devastating wildfires that have burned across Oregon in recent weeks is actor, comedian, writer and cannabis farmer Jim Belushi. The Illinois native who now lives along the Rogue River in Eagle Point said the the destruction caused by the fires has “changed the community.”

For Belushi, his cannabis plants have become almost like family since establishing the farm; a family that came within three miles of burning to the ground. So, when he got an opportunity last week to thank the first responders who helped fight those fires to a free steak lunch, he jumped at the chance, in the most Belushi way possible – by literally jumping on a table.

Jim Belushi thanks Oregon firefighters. CBS NEWS

