Bend mountain biker raises money for wildfire victims

"Hopefully it puts a small dent in helping out people"

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — When Carson Storch saw his beloved state on fire, he knew he had to act.

“It was just scary,” Storch said. “Seeing a million acres worth of fires burning at the same time in places that have never really burnt, haven’t burnt in generations. It’s definitely scary.”

Storch, a professional freeride mountain biker, immediately figured out a way to help. He set up a GoFundMe benefiting the American Red Cross Cascades Region.

“I figured it was a good time to do something to raise money for people that have lost everything,” Storch said. “I just wanted to do something.”

He didn’t just ask people to give, he put up two pieces of valuable and sentimental equipment: a bike helmet and frame.

“They definitely have some sentimental value to me, it was probably the coolest trip I’ve ever been on.”

The helmet and frame are what Storch wore and rode in Red Bull’s North of Nightfall film. It’s shot high in the Arctic Circle, a place few have ever even been, much less ridden the lines of this unique glacial terrain.

“We went to a crazy place and rode mountain bikes really far away in a place nobody’s really been,” Storch said of his time riding in the Arctic Circle. “It was a pretty special trip. It was pretty scary in a lot of ways but it was fun.”

Storch set up the GoFundMe so every $20 dollar donation equated a raffle ticket. When he reaches his goal of $10,000, he’ll raffle off both the helmet and frame and ship them anywhere in the world to the winner.

“I figured it’d make for a good raffle and fundraiser,” Storch said. “Giving away something that means a lot to me and quite a few people have seen the movie.”

As of the publishing of this article, Storch is about halfway to his goal. While he knows it far from covers the historic damage these fires caused, he also knows, every little bit helps.

“Hopefully it puts a small dent in helping out people.”

To donate to the wildfire victims through Carson’s fundraiser, click here.