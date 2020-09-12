Winds, warm temps worsen conditions for containing Big Hollow Fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Officials working to contain the Big Hollow Fire in Southwest Washington said light winds and warmer temperatures will worsen conditions for firefighters Saturday.

While the fire did not expand exponentially from Friday to Saturday, thick smoke has substantially decreased visibility for crews. Incident commander Jeff Dimke reported efforts to prepare cabins at Government Mineral Springs for fire protection have been enacted. Crews conducted firing operations along the 57 road to slow southward spreading — and structures near Yale Lake and Swift Reservoir were also assessed for risk.

On Saturday, crews are slated to scout for potential containment lines to the northeastern and eastern side of the fire. Additionally, a sprinkler system will be set up around the cabins at Government Mineral Springs and structures will be assessed for risk in Chelatchie Prairie, Yale, and Northwood.

Officials said more resources would be arriving Saturday in support of the fire.

The Big Hollow Fire has grown to more than 12,000 acres with 0% containment. There are currently 161 personnel battling the blaze.