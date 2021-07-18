Oregon wildfire roundup, July 18, 2021

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Bootleg Fire is one of the largest fires in modern Oregon history.

The largest wildfire in the U.S. burning in southeast Oregon expanded to an area more than 100 square miles larger that New York City in windy conditions. Critically dangerous wildfire weather looms through the weekend and lightning from thunderstorms forecast from California to Montana could start new blazes.

This overview of wildfires in Oregon and Southwest Washington is listed chronologically with the newest fire at the top.

Elbow Creek Fire

Reported July 15

10,941 acres 10% containment

The Elbow Creek Fire is burning in the Grande Ronde River drainage near Mud Springs, about 31 miles southeast of Walla Walla, Washington. The fire is burning on both sides of the Grande Ronde River and is on or threatening Umatilla National Forest lands, Wallowa-Whitman National Forest lands, Vale District Bureau of Land Management lands and Oregon Department of Forestry protected lands.

The fire is burning in grass and timber and has been spurred on to the northeast by winds and hot temperatures. It continues spreading northeast.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Information: Elbow Creek Fire

Wallowa County Evacuation Information

Game Hog Creek Fire

July 3, reignited July 13

135 acres 0% containment

The Game Hog Creek Fire in the Tillamook State Forest is burning about 22 miles northwest of Forest Grove. It is 135 acres as of Saturday. Forestry officials said the firelines firefighters dug to control the Game Hog Creek Fire have held though steep terrain has made these efforts difficult.

Cooler air off the ocean is expected to move inland over the fire on Friday, which should also aid firefighters.

Most of the Tillamook State Forest remains open to visitors with the exception of Drift Creek and Idiot Creek forest roads and the Fear and Loaming mountain bike trail due. These are closed due to fire activity in the area.

Darlene Fire

Began July 12, unknown cause

686 acres, 61% contained

The Darlene Fire erupted late Monday afternoon. The fire was about 2 miles southeast of La Pine and moving to the southeast, between Finley Butte Road and state Highway 31, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said.

Firefighters have been working to strengthen containment lines, mop up within the fire lines and protect threatened structures.

La Pine Middle School is a temporary evacuation point and the La Pine rodeo grounds opened to accept animals.

Bruler Fire

Began July 12, unknown cause

156 acres

Estimated containment: July 24

The Bruler Fire, near Detroit, began flaming on Monday and is estimated to be around 156 acres as of Friday night. The National Weather Service said that GOES-West visible satellite imagery showed a “decent column of smoke rising from a location a few miles south of Detroit Lake.”

No communities are currently threatened by the blaze. However, people are asked to avoid Daly lake, Tule lake, the Old Cascade Crest trails, Forest Roads 11 (Straight Creek Road/Quartzville Road), Forest Road 10 leading south from Detroit Lake, along with Forest Roads 1161, 1133 and 1012.

Grandview Fire

Began July 11, unknown cause

6,013 acres 43% containment

The Grandview Fire in Deschutes County first sparked around 1:30 p.m. on July 11, burning lands protected by the Oregon Department of Forestry and on the Crooked River National Grassland.

Crews are reinforcing and improving existing control lines. They’re also mopping up around structures and roadways and working to move further into the interior of the blaze. Officials said suppression tactics have been effective at checking the fire’s spread.

The governor declared this fire a conflagration, bringing additional resources to support the containment efforts.

Red Cross set up a temporary evacuation shelter at Sisters Middle School.

Lyle Hill Fire

Began July 11, unknown cause

135 acres, 90% containment

A wildfire in Southwest Washington is estimated to be about 135 acres and 90% contained as of Saturday night. All evacuations and roadblocks have been lifted at this time.

Officials said the fire was burning in extreme terrain with high heat and wind gusts, threatening a power sub-station and several homes.

One firefighter was injured on Wednesday while fighting the Lyle Hill Fire. Officials say poison ivy has also been an issue for fire crews in the area.

Crews will monitor and patrol the area, looking for hot spots through the weekend.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Bootleg Fire

Began July 6, unknown cause

290,196 acres 22% containment

The Bootleg Fire, which began July 6 in Klamath County, continues to burn on the Fremont-Winema National Forest, roughly 11 miles northeast of the town of Sprague River. Drivers are warned to expect additional traffic and should use caution as they travel on Highway 140, the Sprague River Highway, Chiloquin and the surrounding areas due to smoke.

The fire was still burning rapidly and dangerously along its southern and eastern flanks, however, and authorities expanded evacuations in a largely rural area of lakes and wildlife refuges.

The fire was 453 square miles (1,173 square kilometers) in size, or more than 100 square miles larger than the area of New York City.

“This fire is large and moving so fast, every day it progresses 4 to 5 miles,” said Incident Commander Joe Hassel. “One of the many challenges that our firefighters face every day is working in new country that can present new hazards all the time.”

It’s not known what sparked this blaze.

Evacuation efforts are rapidly changing, officials said.

The latest evacuation information is provided in an interactive map for Lake and Klamath counties.

Jack Fire

Began July 5, unknown cause

16,764 acres 35% containment

The Jack Fire in Douglas County currently is 100% on Forest Service Managed Land.

Firefighters are working on control lines by using burnout tactics or by removing burnable material. North of Highway 138, crews continue holding, securing and mopping up lines along the west flank near Steamboat and east flank above Dry Creek. South of Highway 138, firefighters aided by air resources have established containment lines along the western and southern perimeter of the fire.

There have been at least four injuries reported as a result of this blaze. A total of 827 personnel are assisting in the firefighting efforts.

The Jack Fire was first reported around 5 p.m. on July 5.

Areas of the Umpqua National Forest were ordered closed until February 28, 2022, unless rescinded sooner.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.