Bootleg Fire evacuations lifted, Skyline Ridge Complex prompts Level 1

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Evacuation orders from the largest wildfire in Oregon have lifted for Klamath and Lake counties, the Bootleg Fire Incident Command Team announced via Twitter Monday.

Officials said Sunday morning firefighters had reached 96% containment on the 413,765-acre blaze. The Bootleg Fire started July 6 because of a lightning strike, according to fire officials.

Klamath County evacuations have been lifted for the 75-acre Walrus Fire, which officials said is now 65% contained.

A wildfire southeast of Roseburg has prompted the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office to issue a Level 1 evacuation in about a 5-square mile area. As of Monday morning, officials said the Skyline Ridge Complex – burning five miles east of Canyonville – is 14% contained at 2,418 acres.

Even larger than the Bootleg Fire is the Dixie Fire burning in Butte County, California. Sunday morning, Cal Fire said the 463,477-acre fire is the second-largest in California’s history. The fire is 20% contained and crews hope it will be fully contained by Aug. 20, 2021. The fire has destroyed 404 structures.

For updates and an interactive map on current wildfires, visit the Incident Information System website.