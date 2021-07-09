Bootleg Fire grows to nearly 39K acres, threatens 3,000 homes

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Bootleg Fire in the Fremont-Winema National Forest on Fuego Mountain in Klamath County has grown to nearly 39,000 acres and is threatening about 3,000 homes, officials confirmed on Friday.

There are Level 3 and Level 2 evacuation notices in place for the fire near the small towns of Sprague River and Beatty and housing developments in unincorporated areas; however, Northwest Incident Management Team 10 spokesperson Joel Brumm told KOIN 6 News the majority of homes threatened by the Bootleg Fire are at a Level 2 notice and residents “need to be ready to leave at a moment’s notice.”

It’s unclear if any structures have been burned at this time, according to Brumm. The fire is about 11 miles northeast of Sprague River.

The fire, which is mostly burning timber and dry climate brush, has officially grown to 38,892 acres, or about 60 square miles, according to officials.

Level 3 (Go Now) evacuation notices are for near the town of Sprague River, including the Upper Tableland area north of Oregon Pines Road, and north of the town of Beatty, including the Sycan Estates area.

Level 2 (Get Set) evacuation notices are for the north side of Beatty, including the area north of Highway 140 and on both sides of Godowa Springs Road, and north of Sprague River, including the Klamath Forest Estates/Moccasin Hills area.

The American Red Cross has set up a shelter at the Klamath County Fairgrounds.

The Fremont-Winema National Forest is closed as well due to the wildfire.

Fire behavior officials said the moisture content of the wildfire’s fuels is more typical for August and September levels, according to Brumm.

The Bootleg Fire is expected “to be actively burning today because of conditions,” Brumm said, adding there was also expected “continued fire growth.”