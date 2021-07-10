Bootleg Fire in Klamath County grows to nearly 77K acres

Members of the Keizer Fire District helping as mutual aid responders near the Bootleg Fire in Klamath County on July 9, 2021. (Credit: Oregon State Fire Marshal)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Bootleg Fire in Klamath County has grown to nearly 77,000 acres, officials said Saturday.

At least 3,000 structures in the small towns of Sprague River and Beatty are threatened by the fire, officials confirmed to KOIN 6 News on Friday; however, the majority are under Level 2 evacuation notices.

As of Saturday, the Bootleg Fire was at 76,897 acres, or roughly 120 square miles and had 580 personnel responding to the wildfire. Fueling the fire is timber and dry-climate brush, but officials said the fuel has record low moisture content.

Evacuation notices for the Bootleg Fire did not immediately change overnight, and remained for the following:

Level 3 “Go Now” – Near the town of Sprague River, including the Upper Tableland area north of Oregon Pines Road, and north of the town of Beatty, including the Sycan Estates area.

Level 2 “Get Set” – Near the north side of Beatty, including the area north of Highway 140 and on both sides of Godowa Springs Road, and north of Sprague River, including the Klamath Forest Estates/Moccasin Hills area.