An aerial shot of the Boulder Fire burning in the Mount Hood National Forest. (Northwest Incident Management Team 10)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Firefighters say they’re making “good progress” on the Boulder Fire that’s currently burning in a heavily wooded area of the Mount Hood National Forest near Boulder Lake.

Overnight, the team of firefighters managing the fire fight received mapping data from an infrared aircraft, giving the team the most accurate picture of the fire since it started on July 8. Based on the latest mapping data, the fire is now estimated to be 237 acres.

“Firefighters are making good progress with work on the ground and from the air,” the team of firefighters battling the Boulder Fire stated in a fire update Tuesday.

A map of the Boulder Fire (USFS).

Currently, 229 firefighters, including six hand crews, six engines, one piece of heavy machinery, one water tender, four fixed-wing aircraft and three helicopters are dispatched to the fire. On Monday, crews built a fire line directly along a stretch of the fire’s eastern edge while air crews worked to stop isolated hotspots. Firefighters also cleared brush on the western side of the fire to improve roadway access in the area.

“There were no new fire starts reported yesterday in the immediate area,” the fire team said. “Today, a temporary [helipad] location will be established at Pine Hollow, which is located about 12 miles east of the fire. Helicopters are also operating out of Dallesport.”

On the fire’s eastern side, firefighters plan to extend a fire line to Boulder Creek, which they say will serve as a natural containment boundary. More heavy machinery has been dispatched to the area, which firefighters say will improve containment on the fire’s western flank.

Level 3 “go now” evacuations remain in place for campgrounds at Boulder Lake, Little Boulder Lake, Bonney Meadow c, Badger Lake, Camp Windy, and Post Camp. Forest Roads 4880, 4881, and 4890 also remain closed.