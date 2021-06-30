Brown declares state of emergency due to wildfire danger

"I am urging Oregonians to take charge in preventing human-caused fires by being prepared, safe, responsible, and aware."

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon Governor Kate Brown declared a state of emergency due to the imminent threat of wildfires across the state.

Over the past week, a historic heatwave rolled through the Pacific Northwest, bringing high temperatures and worsening already dry conditions. Although we’ve now passed the threshold of three-digit temperature days, there is still no rain in the extended forecast. The governor says much of the state is in high or extreme fire danger with red flag warnings in effect.

A total of 19 counties are already in declared drought emergencies. The governor said this extreme heat is just adding to the already challenging landscape firefighters will have to face.

“Oregon is still recovering from the devastation of last year’s wildfires, which resulted in nine Oregonians losing their lives and thousands more losing their homes. With wildfires already sparking this year, it is imperative that we act now to prevent further loss — of life, property, business, and our natural resources,” Gov. Brown said. “I issued this emergency declaration to ensure every resource is made available for firefighting efforts and to the crews striving to protect our state. With fire seasons increasingly starting earlier and lasting longer, it is up to each of us to do our part to prevent wildfires and be prepared for the ones we can’t prevent. I am urging Oregonians to take charge in preventing human-caused fires by being prepared, safe, responsible, and aware.”

The emergency declaration authorizes the Oregon Department of Forestry and the Oregon Office of the State Fire Marsha to utilize personnel, equipment and facilities from other state agencies to combat wildfire emergencies. It also allows agencies to temporarily suspend any rules that impair the response to wildfires and to request assistance from other states.

This declaration comes as a brush fire east of Dufur has grown to about 10,000 acres, according to officials. Last week, two wildfires sparked at the Warm Springs Reservation.

In an attempt to prevent additional wildfires, Portland, Milwaukie, Tualatin, Cannon Beach and the entirety of Clark County in Southwest Washington have joined a growing list of areas in the region banning the use of fireworks — legal and illegal — this Fourth of July holiday.

“If we don’t take this proactive step now, I fear the consequences could be devastating,” Portland Fire & Rescue Chief Sara Boone said in a statement. “It is not easy to make a decision like this so close to our national holiday but as Fire Chief, I feel I have a higher responsibility to sometimes make unpopular decisions during unprecedented times to protect life, property and the environment.”

In Salem, the local Costco pulled fireworks from the shelves on Tuesday. In a statement to KOIN 6 News, officials at the local store said they were asked to remove the products by corporate.

On Wednesday morning, the City of Sandy and the Sandy Fire District announced the professional firework display at the Sandy High School has been postponed. Officials are asking Sandy residents to not use fireworks this holiday and to find another way to celebrate.