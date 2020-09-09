Brown to give update on firefighting efforts, devastation

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Governor Kate Brown will again give a briefing on the status of the several wildfires currently threatening thousands of Oregonians.
Tuesday saw wildfires fanned by high winds continue to burn hundreds of thousands of acres in Oregon and Washington, prompting evacuations, power outages and highway closures throughout the region. The governor invoked Oregon’s Emergency Conflagration Act on Tuesday as two wildfires ripped through the Santiam Canyon area while hundreds of people escaped to an evacuation center in Salem.
Joining the governor at noon Wednesday will be Chief Deputy State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple; Chief of Fire Protection at the Oregon Department of Forestry Doug Grafe; Director of the Oregon Office of Emergency Management Andrew Phelps; Adjutant General Stencel; and the Oregon Health Authority’s Gabriela Goldfarb.
