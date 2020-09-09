Brown to give update on firefighting efforts, devastation

Jonathan Thompson of the Keizer, Oregon, Chamber of Commerce delivers donated bottled water on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, to the Oregon State Fairgrounds in Salem, which is now an evacuation center as wildfires threaten towns in Oregon. High winds kicked up wildfires across the Pacific Northwest on Tuesday, burning hundreds of thousands of acres, mostly destroying the small town of Malden in eastern Washington state and forcing evacuations and highway closures in Oregon. (AP Photo/Andrew Selsky)

Governor and several officials to speak at noon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Governor Kate Brown will again give a briefing on the status of the several wildfires currently threatening thousands of Oregonians.

Tuesday saw wildfires fanned by high winds continue to burn hundreds of thousands of acres in Oregon and Washington, prompting evacuations, power outages and highway closures throughout the region. The governor invoked Oregon’s Emergency Conflagration Act on Tuesday as two wildfires ripped through the Santiam Canyon area while hundreds of people escaped to an evacuation center in Salem.

Full list of wildfire-related evacuations in Oregon

Joining the governor at noon Wednesday will be Chief Deputy State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple; Chief of Fire Protection at the Oregon Department of Forestry Doug Grafe; Director of the Oregon Office of Emergency Management Andrew Phelps; Adjutant General Stencel; and the Oregon Health Authority’s Gabriela Goldfarb.

