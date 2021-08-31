Brush fire in The Dalles prompts Level 3 evacuations

Fire first reported shortly after 4 p.m. off of McDonald Way

THE DALLES, Ore. (KOIN) — Level 3 “Go” evacuations were issued Tuesday afternoon after a fire erupted in The Dalles.

The fire, which was first reported shortly after 4 p.m., was burning about five acres off of McDonald Way as of 5 p.m. Level 3 evacuations were in place for those south of W. 13th Street from Irvine to Verdant and the Chenowith Rim Apartments. Level 1 “Be Ready” evacuations were in place for the north end of Sandlin Road.

Multiple Fire Boss aircraft were responding with water drops to slow the blaze.

This is a developing story.