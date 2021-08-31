Brush fire in The Dalles prompts Level 3 evacuations

THE DALLES, Ore. (KOIN) — Level 3 “Go” evacuations were issued Tuesday afternoon after a fire erupted in The Dalles.

The fire, which was first reported shortly after 4 p.m., was burning about five acres off of McDonald Way as of 5 p.m. Level 3 evacuations were in place for those south of W. 13th Street from Irvine to Verdant and the Chenowith Rim Apartments. Level 1 “Be Ready” evacuations were in place for the north end of Sandlin Road.

Multiple Fire Boss aircraft were responding with water drops to slow the blaze.

The latest evacuation information can be found here.

This is a developing story.

