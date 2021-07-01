Brush fire near The Dalles prompts Level 3 ‘Go’ evacuations

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Level 3 “Go” evacuations were issued Thursday after a fast-moving brush fire ignited just east of The Dalles.

The fire was reported at about 3:45 p.m. near the 3100 block of Valley View Dr., according to the Oregon Office of the State Fire Marshal.

Level 3 “Go” evacuations are in place for Valley View, Old Dufur Road to 13th Street intersection, and Benson Road, 197/5 mile intersection to 5 mile/Benson Intersection; Level 2 “Get Set” evacuations are in place for all of Lambert Street. The latest evacuation information can be found on the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

Officials said the wind was driving the fire southeast, jumping Highway 197 and moving through the 8 Mile Road area. Highway 197 is closed south of I-84.

The fire is estimated to have already burned at least 50-75 acres.

Several agencies have responded to battle the blaze, including air support.

This is a developing story.