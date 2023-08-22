A brush fire near Vernonia, OR has prompted level 3 evacuations for the surrounding area (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A brush fire near Vernonia has triggered evacuation orders in the surrounding area while crews work to halt the spread.

According to the Vernonia Rural Fire Protection District, a fire started near the 15000 block of Keasey Road Monday night.

Fire officials quickly announced a Level 3 “Go Now” evacuation level for the surrounding half mile that was later extended to all homes on Burn Road.

A Level 2 “Be Set” evacuation was also put in place for all homes on Creek View Lane.

Authorities said the evacuations would be updated at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, any other updates will be posted on their Facebook page.

Keasey Road is currently closed and officials warn to avoid the area.