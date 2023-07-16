A brush fire in Estacada brought a heavy response by ground and by air, July 16, 2023 (ODF)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A brush fire likely on land owned by Weyerhauser in Estacada is now about 20 acres, bringing a heavy response to the area from the ground and the air.

The fire was spotted around 12:45 p.m. on US Forest Service Road 4610 near the LaDee Flats area, the Estacada Fire Department said on their Facebook page.

There is a Level 1 (Be Ready) evacuation notice for the Clackamas River RV Park, Promontory Park Campground, SE Michaels Rd, SE Fall Creek Rd south of Divers and Tumala Mountain Rd between the addresses of 40820-48176, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office tweeted around 6:15 p.m.

Officials also provided a link to the Level 1 evacuation map.

Crews from Estacada Fire are being helped by the Oregon Department of Forestry, the US Forestry Service, the Coffee Creek Correctional Crew, plus planes and a helicopter.

No further information is available at this time.