Bull Complex Fire containment slow to improve

Firefighter waits with water hose as sawyer finishes up cutting vegetation near a hot area of the Bull Complex Fire. Photo courtesy Mt. Hood National Forest

The Bull Complex Fire grew more than 3,000 acres this past week

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Containment on Bull Complex Fire burning 12 miles northeast of Detroit has hardly improved over the past week.

On Sunday, the 22,432-acre fire was 15 percent contained. That’s only a one-percent increase in containment from the week before. The fire also grew more than 3,000 acres during the week.

The incident command team overseeing fire operations said firefighters took advantage of the rain and cooler temperatures Saturday to patrol and monitor for hot spots near the fire line. More than an inch of rain fell over the fire. An additional inch was expected Sunday.

Crews also removed vegetation near the fire perimeter Saturday to reduce the chance of the fire spreading.

Sunday, crews established containment lines on the northwest side of the Bull Complex Fire. Officials say this will allow the fire to stay in a smaller area.

After Saturday’s rain, firefighters are assessing what parts of the fire are most active. They’re also mitigating erosion from the rain by cleaning ditch lines.

A Level 1 “Be Ready” evacuation notice is still in effect for Breitenbush Hot Springs.

All forest lands south and west of Forest Road 46 and east of the Riverside Fire perimeter are closed. The entire length of Forest Road 46 is closed. Lands within the 2020 Lionshead and Beachie Creek Fire areas are also closed.