Bull Complex Fire grows to 10,716 acres, still at 3% containment

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Crews continue to battle the growing Bull Complex Fire near the Willamette National Forest.

Now at 10,716 acres, the Bull Complex Fire remains at 3% containment as of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. The blaze grew by over 300 acres since Monday morning’s update.

A Level 1 ‘Be Ready’ evacuation has been ordered for Breitenbush Hot Springs Resort due to the fire, which began as a group of several wildfires burning about 100 miles southeast of Portland.

Officials say more than 500 firefighters battling the blaze, which began on August 2 due to a lightning strike. The estimated containment date is October 30.

(Courtesy of Bull Complex Incident Command Team)

All forest lands south and west of Forest Road 46 and east of the Riverside Fire perimeter are currently closed, as is the entire length of Forest Road 46. Lands within the 2020 Lionshead and Beachie Creek Fire areas is blocked as well.

For an updated list of closures, visit the incident page.