Bull Complex Fire now 4% contained, up to 11,330 acres

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Bull Complex Fire is still growing near the Willamette National Forest.

The Bull Complex Fire has grown to 11,330 acres as of Thursday morning and is now 4% contained, according to officials. The blaze grew more than 300 acres since Wednesday, and increased fire activity is expected with warmer and drier conditions forecasted.

Officials say there is little probability that Detriot will be affected. They say once the blaze reaches any fire scars from the 2020 wildfires in the area, any fire activity and intensity will be greatly reduced due to the minimal vegetation left in the area.

Map of the Bull Complex Fire as of Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. (Courtesy of Bull Complex Incident Command Team)

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office did issue a Level 1 ‘Be Ready’ evacuation has been ordered for Breitenbush Hot Springs Resort due to the fire.

Nearly 600 firefighters are currently battling the blaze, which began on August 2 due to a lightning strike. The estimated containment date is October 30.