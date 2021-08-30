Bull Complex grows by almost 1k acres in a day

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Bull Complex, a group of wildfires burning about 100 miles southeast of Portland, grew by just under 1,000 acres Sunday, according to its incident command team.

The 10,370-acre complex is 3% contained, and there are currently more than 500 firefighters battling the blaze.

Fire officials said the fire is burning near the border of the Willamette National Forest.

(Courtesy of Bull Complex Incident Command Team)

There are no evacuation orders, but Forest Road 46 is closed. All forest lands south and west of the road — and east of the Riverside Fire perimeter — are also closed due to the fires.

For an updated list of closures, visit the incident page.

The Bull Complex started on Aug. 2 from a lightning strike, fire officials said.