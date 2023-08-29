PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Camp Creek Fire burning in the Bull Run Watershed southeast of Sandy once again inched closer to the Portland Water Bureau’s treatment plant, which supplies drinking water to nearly 1 million people in the Portland metro area.

The facility and Portland water supply is said to be safe at this time. However, if the fire does affect Portland’s water supply, PWB Director Gabriel Solmer said that the city will ask residents to limit their water usage.

“If the fire were to put the supply at risk, we may need to rely only on our limited groundwater, which can’t meet all our current summer demand,” Solmer said. “Should we get to that position, we will ask for the help of all water users to reduce their water use.”

Officials said that the fire is mostly spreading in the opposite direction of PWB’s Headworks plant as firefighters work to protect the watershed. However, the fire has moved approximately 0.3 miles closer to the facility since Aug. 27.

“The fire is approximately 1.3 miles from Reservoir 1 and approximately 2.1 miles from the Water Bureau’s Headworks treatment facility,” PWB stated Tuesday in its latest assessment of the fire.

The Camp Creek Fire is estimated to be 1,607 acres in size and remains completely uncontained. While the fire has gained ground on the facility, Solmer said that Portland’s water remains safe to drink.

“The Bull Run watershed is the backbone of the Portland Metro Area water supply, and the Camp Creek Fire is distressing to all of us,” Solmer said. “We’re so grateful for the fire responders and our partners around the region. Our water supply is currently safe.”

PWB said that it will continue to monitor the Camp Creek Fire’s latest progress and provide the public with periodic updates on the situation. Officials say that the latest weather forecasts show beneficial firefighting conditions. However, these conditions can change at any time and rapid fire growth remains possible throughout the watershed.

“We take our responsibilities to deliver safe drinking water to our community and protect our staff very seriously,” Solmer said. “We are vigorously monitoring the situation with our regional partners, and we are preparing for a variety of possible outcomes, including in a scenario in which we need to evacuate the watershed for employee safety.”