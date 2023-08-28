PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Camp Creek Fire burning in the Bull Run Watershed is currently moving in the opposite direction of the water treatment plant that supplies nearly 1 million people with drinking water in the Portland metro area, fire officials said Monday.

The fire has grown to 1,606 acres and remains completely uncontained. However, Monday’s weather is aiding firefighters’ efforts to build containment around the blaze. Rainy, cloudy weather will be possible in the Sandy area throughout the week.

“The fire hasn’t moved any closer to the treatment facility,” a spokesperson with the fire’s incident management team told KOIN 6 News. “The fire is actually moving in the opposite direction and the cooler weather today is helping with fire suppression activities.”

On Sunday, the fire inched within 1.3 miles of Reservoir 1 and 2.4 miles of the Portland Water Bureau’s headworks treatment plant. However, firefighters are working to push the fire’s growth to the east, away from the water treatment plant.

“Fire crews [are] taking action to limit growth to the north, west, and south assisted by water dropped from heavy helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft,” the fire’s incident management team stated Monday. “Currently, the helicopters are dipping water out of the Bull Run Reservoir 1 and the airplanes are scooping water from the Columbia River.”

Westerly winds are forecast to continue pushing the fire away from PWB’s water treatment plant and reservoirs. PWB said that it will continue to monitor the latest weather and fire conditions in the area.

“Fire in the watershed always poses a risk to Portland Water Bureau facilities and staff, and weather conditions can change quickly,” PWB said. “We are continuing to work closely with fire agencies to monitor the threat levels to our staff and infrastructure. We are developing multiple contingency plans, so we are prepared in the event we are forced to evacuate staff from the watershed.”