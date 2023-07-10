The Boulder Fire seen burning in the Mount Hood National Forest from the east. (U.S. Forest Service.)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The seasonal campfire ban issued by the U.S. Forest Service officially goes into effect for the entire Mount Hood National Forest on July 10 as more wildfires spark around the region.

USFS spokesperson Raven Reese told KOIN 6 News that the bans are issued each summer based on the annual potential for wildfires.

“Originally, people were able to have campfires and the like, but, as we do every summer at some point, we’re implementing the public-use restrictions,” Reese said. “That means, beginning Monday, no one can have any campfires — even within designated campgrounds or campfire rings.”



The Boulder Fire burning in the Mount Hood National Forest. (USFS)

Per a new USFS order, charcoal fires, pellet fires, or any other open flames are also temporarily banned. However, bottled fuel sources like propane stovetops, lanterns, or other heating devices are still allowed.

While natural fire starters like thunderstorms and strong winds are often unavoidable, Reese said that the USFS would like to limit the risk of human-caused fires due to the drier-than-normal conditions currently affecting much of Northwest Oregon. Two wildfires are already burning just outside the greater Portland area. The Tunnel 5 Fire in Underwood is now 520 acres and 20% contained. The USFS has not provided an official update on the size of the Boulder Fire burning in the Mount Hood National Forest since Sunday morning when it was estimated to be 60 acres.

“Because our firefighters are so busy with this fire, we want people to keep fire prevention in mind,” Reese said. “If we can limit the human cause of fires, that’s our best chance of keeping this a pretty good fire season that we have under control.”