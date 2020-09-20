‘Can’t be more thankful’: Rep. Bonamici visits WashCo fire crews

She met with crews from Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici stopped in Washington County Saturday afternoon to thank firefighters for their efforts in battling the Chehalem Mountain Fire.

She met with crews from Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue and heard from firefighters about what they needed to finish putting out hotspots from the wildfire.

“Even though we’ve had these devastating fires, we haven’t here in this area lost any lives or homes, and it’s just been incredible, the work that they have done, shifts, the time that they put in to protect our community. I just can’t be more thankful,” said Bonamici.

As a small thank you, the congresswoman brought treats for the firefighters as well.