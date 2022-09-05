The Cedar Creek Fire west of La Pine grew to 17,625 acres as of September 4, 2022 (Inciweb)

No timeline for lifting these new closures

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Parts of the Deschutes National Forest are temporarily closed because of the Cedar Creek Fire, burning a large area about 25 miles west of La Pine.

The US Forest Service announced the temporary closure Monday as the Cedar Creek Fire continues to grow. The fire, which began August 1 with a lightning strike, has now consumed 17,625 acres and is 12% contained.

The Cedar Creek Fire has closed parts of the Deschutes National Forest, September 5, 2022 (USFS)

These are the areas temporarily closed by the fire:

All Forest Service managed roads, trailheads and trails from the Forest boundary along the Cascade crest on the west, to roughly the Three Sisters Wilderness boundary on the east, down to Forest Road 4290 road system south to the Forest Road 4650 road system, and terminating at the Deschutes County Line.

There is no timeline for lifting this closure, officials said.

Trailhead closures within the closure area include:

Irish and Taylor Lakes Trailhead

Many Lakes Trailhead

Charlton Lake Trailhead

Moore Creek Trailhead

It also specifically closes the Pacific Crest Trail from Highway 58 to the junction with the Six Lakes Trail near Elk Lake, officials said.